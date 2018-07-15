Livingston County Fair features a myriad of activities today

Local News July 15, 2018July 15, 2018 KTTN News
County Fair

Multiple activities are planned as part of the Livingston County Fair at the Expo Center in Chillicothe Sunday afternoon and evening.

The queen coronation will start at 2 o’clock with the style show modeling to begin at 3 o’clock. Registration for the baby contest also will start at 3 o’clock with the baby show at 3:30.

Horses will be on the grounds with entries beginning at 4 o’clock, the Horse Show will be at 5:30. The shooting sports award ceremony will be held at 4:30.

Cowboy Preacher Ron Ratliff of 10th Street Baptist Church in Trenton will speak at 5 o’clock.

