Savannah man hospitalized after crash near Route E

Local News October 23, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Traffic Accident
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A Savannah man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on Route E, four miles east of Savannah, Missouri, on October 22, 2023.

Brent L. Fletchall, 59, was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue eastbound on Route E around 8:05 a.m. when the incident occurred. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Fletchall failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Route D. The Nissan Rogue proceeded to cross Route D, traveling off the east side of the road.

The vehicle then struck an embankment and a traffic sign before coming to rest on its wheels, facing east, off the east side of Route D. The Nissan Rogue sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

Fletchall, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

Post Views: 319
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.