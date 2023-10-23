Savannah man hospitalized after crash near Route E

A Savannah man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on Route E, four miles east of Savannah, Missouri, on October 22, 2023.

Brent L. Fletchall, 59, was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue eastbound on Route E around 8:05 a.m. when the incident occurred. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Fletchall failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Route D. The Nissan Rogue proceeded to cross Route D, traveling off the east side of the road.

The vehicle then struck an embankment and a traffic sign before coming to rest on its wheels, facing east, off the east side of Route D. The Nissan Rogue sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

Fletchall, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.