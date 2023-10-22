Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 19 arrests across north Missouri between October 19 and October 22, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made 19 arrests across north Missouri between October 19 and October 22, 2023. Reasons for arrests included various infractions ranging from driving under the influence to resisting arrest.

Dejuan J. Stevenson, a 39-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, was apprehended in Caldwell County on October 19. He faced multiple charges, including a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, driving while revoked/suspended from Henry County, operating without a valid license, and speeding. Stevenson was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center and is eligible for bond.

In Atchison County, Keturah C. Hicks, 35, from Omaha, NE, was arrested later the same day. Hicks was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, a felony, DWI due to drug intoxication, and driving without a valid license. She was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Atchison County Law Enforcement Center.

David A. Williams, 34, was taken into custody on the morning of October 20 in Clinton County. The Fond du Lac, WI, resident had a misdemeanor warrant for following too closely from Saline County. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and has the option to post bond.

Later that day, in Harrison County, Michael L. Hollimon, 48, from Witchita, KS, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, with two counts filed against him. Hollimon was detained at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Christopher G. Hilt, a 39-year-old from Gallatin, MO, was also arrested in Harrison County on the night of October 20. His charges included felony tampering with a motor vehicle, failure to display valid plates, driving without insurance, and not wearing a seat belt. Hilt was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

On the morning of October 21, Owen J. Mick, 19, was arrested in Nodaway County. The Kansas City, MO, native faced charges for possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Mick was processed and released.

In Daviess County, Dariann R. Wheaton, an 18-year-old female from Independence, MO, was taken into custody later that morning. She was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, a Class D felony, and was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Jimmy D. Hilt, 37, also from Independence, MO, was arrested around noon the same day in Daviess County. He faced charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, a Class D felony, and was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

In Andrew County, Dameon M. Hall, a 19-year-old male from Chicago, IL, was arrested on the evening of October 21. Hall faced charges for DWI (drug-related) and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was detained at the Andrew County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

Christopher J. Groce, 55, from Saint Joseph, MO, was also taken into custody in Andrew County later that evening. He faced multiple charges, including misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, felony driving without a valid license, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Groce was held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

In the early hours of October 22, James R. Adams, 39, from Hale, MO, was arrested in Livingston County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, causing serious physical injury, and unlawfully operating a recreational off-highway vehicle on a highway. Adams was released for medical treatment.

Lincoln T. Pope, 22, was arrested in Nodaway County shortly afterward. The Pickering, MO, resident was charged with driving while intoxicated with a prior incident and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. Pope was held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department.

On October 19, Muriel M. Kirtley, a 43-year-old female from Kansas City, MO, was taken into custody in Shelby County. She faced charges of felony driving while revoked and speeding and was held at the Shelby County Jail.

In Adair County, Gregory B. Duncan, 51, was arrested just after midnight on October 21. The Palmer, TX, resident was charged with driving while intoxicated and was processed roadside before being released.

Scott G. Wrieden, 33, was arrested in Clark County later the same night. The Alexandria, MO, native faced charges for driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was held at the Lewis County Jail.

Also in Adair County, Christopher A. Shoop, 27, from Kirksville, MO, was taken into custody in the early hours of October 21. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and was processed roadside before his release.

Jonathon L. Boswell, 43, from Decatur, IL, was arrested in Linn County on the afternoon of October 21. He faced multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and speeding. Boswell was held at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

In Macon County, Elsie L. Watson, an 18-year-old male from Moberly, MO, was arrested on the evening of October 21. He faced charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and minor in possession of alcohol. Watson was released due to injury.

Lastly, Ryan M. Whiston, 31, from Kahoka, MO, was arrested in Clark County just after midnight on October 22. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, failing to maintain the right half of the roadway, and speeding. Whiston was held at the Clark County Jail.

Each case underscores the ongoing efforts by the Missouri State Highway Patrol to keep the roads safe and enforce state laws.