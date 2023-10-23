Big rig rear-ended on Highway 63 south of Jacksonville; three injured, including two children

An accident occurred yesterday, October 22, 2023, on Highway 63, just one mile south of Jacksonville, involving a 2011 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 Peterbilt 378 tractor-trailer.

At approximately 1:11 p.m., the Peterbilt, driven by 21-year-old Tyler D. Callahan of Jacksonville, was slowing to make a turn when it was struck from behind by the Nissan. Callahan, who was wearing a seat belt, emerged unscathed and was able to drive his tractor-trailer from the scene. The Nissan, however, sustained total damage and had to be towed.

The driver of the Nissan, 29-year-old Mercedes K. Simmons of Moberly, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. Also injured in the Nissan were Justin W. Dellis, 41, and two juveniles, ages 2 and 5, all of whom were without seat belts and sustained minor to serious injuries. All occupants of the Nissan were transported by Randolph County Ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital.

The investigation was led by Trooper Harrison with assistance from Master Sergeant Easley, Corporal Ewigman, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, and the Randolph County Ambulance District.