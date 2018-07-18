Saturday activities at Crowder State Park includes bats

July 17, 2018
Crowder State Park Sign

Several activities will be held at Crowder State Park west of Trenton on Saturday, July 21st.

Visitors can join park staff at the campground amphitheater for a nature activity during Explorer Hour that morning from 10 to 11 o’clock. The program may include an exploratory walk or a nature craft or themed game.

Staff will provide nature objects for visitors to touch and learn about during Nature Touch Table at the campground shower house that afternoon from 3 to 4 o’clock and information on bats will be the topic during a sit-down program at the campground amphitheater that night from 8:30 to 9:30.

Participants in the activities at Crowder State Park Saturday are encouraged to wear insect repellant.

