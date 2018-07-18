Two charged in stabbing incident in Newtown

Two men arrested by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County Sunday afternoon have both been charged with felony second-degree assault.

Probable cause statements report 25-year-old Darrell Jesse Palmer of Milan and 49-year-old Orville Ray Hostetler of Newtown allegedly assaulted a man who came to help with plumbing at a residence in the 200 block of West Broadway Street in Newtown Sunday afternoon.

The man reportedly advised law enforcement that Palmer came towards him with what looked like a steak knife, and he tried to disarm Palmer before Hostetler jumped onto the man’s back. Palmer reportedly stabbed the man with the knife, and Hostetler allegedly stabbed him with a fork.

A witness to the incident advised that Palmer punched the man before Hostetler jumped onto the man’s back and started punching him. The witness also reportedly stated that Palmer and Hostetler both pulled out a knife and started stabbing the man.

The probable cause statements note the victim had small cuts under his chin and on the left side of his head as well as puncture marks on his bottom lip consistent with a fork.

Online court information shows the bonds for Palmer and Hostetler are $25,000 cash only for each. Palmer and Hostetler were transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

