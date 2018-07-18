Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls spring pasta salad due to reported illnesses

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling its Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad due to the potential that it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention last night when approximately 20 illnesses in Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa were potentially linked back to customers consuming the salad. The voluntary recall includes Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salads in both 1 pound (16 oz.) and 3 pound (48 oz.) containers produced between June 1, 2018, and July 13, 2018, and available from the deli service case.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis

