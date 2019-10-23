Salisbury woman hospitalized after crashing near Marceline

A Salisbury woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon five miles southeast of Marceline.
Thirty-one-year-old Ann Burks sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
An investigator reported Ms. Burks was driving south when she apparently experienced a medical issue causing her pickup to run off Route ZZ and strike a tree.
Burks was not using a seat belt and the pickup was demolished in the 3 o’clock accident.
Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department, Linn and Chariton County ambulance departments, Marceline Fire Department and first responders.