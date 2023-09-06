Rise in farm equipment accidents prompts Missouri to issue road safety guidelines

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As Missouri enters its harvest season, concerns are rising over road safety involving farm equipment. According to data from 2022, there were 177 traffic crashes in Missouri involving farm machinery and implements. Tragically, these incidents resulted in seven deaths and 63 injuries.

Given the start of another busy agricultural period, both motorists and farmers are urged to exercise caution and follow all traffic laws. “Whether you’re driving a vehicle or operating farm machinery, you must pay attention to the roadway, other drivers, and traffic signs. Distracted drivers are dangerous drivers. Please remain vigilant,” cautioned a state official.

Guidelines for Farmers

Farmers are advised to take several safety precautions:

Ensure that your farm equipment is properly marked with lights and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem when on the road.

If traffic accumulates behind you and it becomes difficult for vehicles to pass safely, pull off onto the side of the road in a level area to allow them to go by.

Always drive as far to the right side of the road as possible.

Avoid traveling on roads at dawn or dusk when visibility is reduced.

If you are using all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for agricultural purposes, remember that they are allowed on highways only during daylight hours. These ATVs must be equipped with lights, a bicycle flag, and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem. Missouri law mandates that anyone under 18 must wear a safety helmet when operating an ATV. However, safety officials recommend helmet use for operators of all ages.

It’s important to note that Missouri law permits agricultural machinery and implements to be operated on state highways between sunset and sunrise, as long as the required lighting is in place. Additionally, like other motor vehicles, modern farm tractors often come with seat belts. If your tractor is equipped with a roll-over protection structure, always use the seat belt.

Guidelines for Motorists

Motorists also have a role to play in ensuring safety:

Stay alert for slow-moving farm equipment.

If you come up behind a tractor or other piece of farm machinery, slow down and exercise patience.

Wait until you have a clear view of the road ahead and ensure there’s no oncoming traffic before attempting to pass. Never pass on a hill or curve.

Take extra care when a farm vehicle appears to be moving to the side of the road. It may actually be preparing for a wide left turn. Pay close attention to the farmer’s hand and light signals.

Be especially cautious about farm equipment entering and exiting the highway from side roads and driveways. This is particularly important during dawn and dusk when the sun can impede visibility.

In conclusion, traffic safety is a shared responsibility that requires diligence from both farmers and motorists. Adherence to traffic laws and guidelines can help ensure a safer harvest season for all.

Related