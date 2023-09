Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The area around the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton was inspected and deemed safe after a gas line was struck on Wednesday morning, Sept. 6.

North Central Missouri College Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reported that crews were digging behind the Ketcham Center when they struck the gas line. The center was evacuated as a precaution, and individuals were advised not to enter the Ketcham Center, the Russ Derry Building, or the surrounding area until an all-clear was given.

