Ridgeway man dies after pickup hits farm implement being towed by tractor

A Ridgeway man died two hours after his pickup struck a towed farm implement on Wednesday morning one mile southwest of Bethany.

Twenty-two-year-old Gaige Sherer of Ridgeway was pronounced dead at Cameron Regional Medical Center at 10 a.m. The driver of the farm tractor was listed as 28-year-old Andrew Darby of Bethany who was not reported hurt.

Sherer was northbound on Harrison County Road 205, went over a hillcrest, and traveled partially off the west side of the road in an attempt to avoid the farm tractor that was towing an implement. The front driver’s side of the pickup hit the towed implement.

The Sherer pickup was demolished in the wreck and the report noted Sherer was not using a seat belt.

Sherer is the first traffic fatality this year in Harrison County investigated by the highway patrol.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County first responders.

