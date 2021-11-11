Audio: Evidence hearing grew tense during testimony in Kevin Strickland case

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

An evidence hearing grew tense about a man convicted of killing three people in Missouri in 1978. Day three of Kevin Strickland’s hearing continues in western Missouri’s Jackson County. Strickland has maintained his innocence and has said he was not at the crime scene. Jackson County prosecutors say a woman shot during the murders later said she misidentified Strickland.

Cynthia Douglas has since died but her ex-husband took the stand and was questioned by an Assistant Missouri Attorney General.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is the first prosecutor to use a new Missouri law intended to help prosecutors fight to exonerate people they believe are wrongly convicted.

