Three area non-profits receive over $500,000 in tax credits

Nonprofits in Princeton, Chillicothe, and Macon are among 66 organizations across the state that have been approved to issue tax credits for their fundraising efforts. The approval came from the Neighborhood Assistance Program through the Department of Economic Development.

Mercer County Area Development Corporation aims to drive community revitalization and business development for the Mercer County area. The organization will use $70,000 worth of tax credit to establish a revolving loan fund for physical revitalization of downtown and small business districts in Mercer County.

Livingston County Community Development Corporation will utilize donations received on NAP tax credits to continue Main Street Chillicothe. This is the program that promotes downtown revitalization and economic development. The organization promotes the improvement of the downtown environment through facade renovations, support of current businesses, and solicitation of new businesses to downtown Chillicothe. The amount of tax credits is nearly $133,000.

The Macon Community Child Development Center will utilize tax credits to provide accredited early childhood education for children up to five years old. It also provides parent education and family development activities. The amount of tax credits for the Macon group is $317,000.

