Rhonda Vincent and the Rage to perform at Dream Factory fundrasier in Trenton

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A fundraising auction will complement next month’s concert at Trenton, which benefits the Northwest Missouri Chapter of the Dream Factory.

Award-winning performer, Rhonda Vincent, and the Rage are set to perform on September 7 at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert commencing at 7 p.m. Earlier that day, from 3 to 4 p.m., Rhonda Vincent will be available for a meet-and-greet with fans at the Trenton HyVee.

During the concert’s intermission, several items will be up for auction. Notable among them is a guitar autographed by Rhonda Vincent, Jeannie Sealy, The Isaacs, Ricky Skaggs, and Connie Smith. Other items for the benefit auction include a $250 certificate for a tree from Rosemary Hill Tree Farm, a $100 gift card from Pet Central, and a dulcimer donated by Norris Polley of Trenton.

Advance tickets for the September 7 concert are available for $25 at three locations: Trenton HyVee, the Southern Bank in Trenton, and through Ron Dougan of Trenton. Dougan can be reached at 660-359-0100 or visited at his 903 Main Street office. Tickets will be priced at $30, with a $5 increase if purchased at the door on the night of the event.

The Dream Factory is dedicated to granting the wishes of critically or chronically ill children from Northwest Missouri.

Related