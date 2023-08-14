Rhonda Vincent and the Rage to perform at Dream Factory fundrasier in Trenton

A fundraising auction will complement next month’s concert at Trenton, which benefits the Northwest Missouri Chapter of the Dream Factory.
Award-winning performer, Rhonda Vincent, and the Rage are set to perform on September 7 at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert commencing at 7 p.m. Earlier that day, from 3 to 4 p.m., Rhonda Vincent will be available for a meet-and-greet with fans at the Trenton HyVee.
During the concert’s intermission, several items will be up for auction. Notable among them is a guitar autographed by Rhonda Vincent, Jeannie Sealy, The Isaacs, Ricky Skaggs, and Connie Smith. Other items for the benefit auction include a $250 certificate for a tree from Rosemary Hill Tree Farm, a $100 gift card from Pet Central, and a dulcimer donated by Norris Polley of Trenton.
Advance tickets for the September 7 concert are available for $25 at three locations: Trenton HyVee, the Southern Bank in Trenton, and through Ron Dougan of Trenton. Dougan can be reached at 660-359-0100 or visited at his 903 Main Street office. Tickets will be priced at $30, with a $5 increase if purchased at the door on the night of the event.
The Dream Factory is dedicated to granting the wishes of critically or chronically ill children from Northwest Missouri.