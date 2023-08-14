Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Harrison Township in Grundy County announces tax levy hearing

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District has scheduled a tax levy public hearing and board meeting. The event is set for August 23 at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Industrial Maintenance Supply, located at 1217 East 17th Street in Trenton.

In related news, Harrison Township in Grundy County will also be hosting a tax levy public hearing and board meeting. This meeting is slated for August 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. The venue for this event is the Tim Hanson Automotive Shop, situated at 474 Northwest 85th Avenue.

Residents are encouraged to attend these hearings to stay informed and voice any concerns or opinions related to the proposed tax levies.

