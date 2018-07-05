Resurfacing project planned in Cameron

A much-needed resurfacing project through Cameron is scheduled to begin after the Independence Day holiday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to complete the U.S. Route 36 resurfacing project which stretches from Grindstone Creek to just east of the Caldwell County line. Crews will mill off the old surface and then add two lifts of new asphalt through this area.

For safety and to mitigate the impact on motorists, the project will be completed in two stages. The first stage will stretch from Grindstone Creek to just past the U.S. Route 69 ramps. The second stage will begin where the first stage ended and continue east to just past the county line.

Beginning Monday, July 9, the contractor will close one lane of eastbound U.S. Route 36 beginning at Grindstone Creek and progress east over a two-week period in approximately two-mile sections. One lane of U.S. Route 36 in each direction will remain open at all times. During this first phase, the ramps at U.S. Route 69 will close for the repaving of U.S. Route 36. This work will take place during daylight hours with crews working six days per week.

The second stage of the project could begin as early as July 23. It will start where the first stage ended and continue to just past the Caldwell County line. This stage will include the repaving of the Interstate 35 ramps. The work during this second stage will be conducted as nighttime operations and will require the closure of the I-35 ramps. The closure of each ramp will last approximately one day. This second stage will take at least two weeks to complete.

During both stages, traffic control and message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned ramp closures. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

