Interstate 35 traffic to be rerouted in Harrison County

The bridge on Route AA/H over Interstate 35 in Harrison County is getting a new deck soon. Contractors from Chester Bross Construction Company of Palmyra, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, have removed the old deck and are ready to pour a new one.

The new deck pour is scheduled overnight beginning Monday, July 9. For safety reasons, no traffic will be permitted under the bridge during the deck pour. Beginning at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, July 9, interstate traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, and all traffic will be routed up and over the on and off ramps at the exit and around the bridge.

During the new deck pour, only through interstate traffic will be allowed on the ramps. To ensure that interstate traffic flows as smoothly as possible no access to or from Route AA and Route H will be permitted during this portion of the project.

Traffic should resume normal patterns again after 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 10. Motorists will experience delays and may want to consider using an alternate route.

Due to the nature of the work, it is heavily dependent on the weather. The bridge deck cannot be poured in certain temperatures. The schedules noted above are subject to change.

