Results of Fine Arts entries from North Central Missouri Fair

The Fine Arts Show at the North Central Missouri Fair had 53 entries by 19 exhibitors.

Those earning blue awards included Benjamin Breitenbucher of Trenton in the junior division of photography and marker and Allison Schroeder of Trenton in the junior division of acrylic paintings.

Others earning blue awards in the fine arts show included Linda Carmen of Trenton in photography/people and animals and landscape, Josie Baugher of Spickard in flowers, Elizabeth Eller of Trenton in pottery, Loreen McDonald of Chillicothe in oil painting/still life, Sylvia Cook of Princeton in acrylic painting/landscape and seascape, Cora Gripp of Princeton in colored pencil, Elle Neal of Trenton in pencil, Helen Holck of Trenton in watercolor; and Sylvia Cook of Princeton in stained glass.