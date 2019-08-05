Cameron woman hurt in Saturday UTV crash

A Cameron resident was hurt late Saturday night when a utility vehicle overturned in a pasture east of Cameron.

Forty-eight-year-old Sarah Pugh was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Ms. Pugh was a passenger on a UTV operated by 22-year old Christian Macrander of Cameron, who was not reported hurt. The accident happened in a pasture two miles east of Cameron when the UTV was being driven in circles when a tire caught on the terrain, causing the UTV to overturn several times. The UTV came to rest partially on ms. Pugh.

Neither rider was wearing safety equipment and the damage to the UTV was minor.