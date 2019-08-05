Police pursuit of motorcycle ends in crash

A Lathrop man being pursued by Plattsburg police was hurt when he lost control of the motorcycle he was operating.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Johnston was taken to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened early Saturday six miles east of Lathrop on Highway 116 at Highway 69 when the eastbound motorcycle went out of control as Johnston slowed to let a passenger off the motorcycle. The machine tipped over, coming to rest on its side.

Damage to the motorcycle was listed as minor and Johnston was wearing a safety device.

No other information was released by authorities.