Resident of Eagleville injured in crash on Route KK

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

An Eagleville resident was hurt when a car turned onto Route KK in Harrison County and was hit from behind six miles north of Eagleville.

Seventy-two-year-old Jorge Benitez of Eagleville was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. He was a passenger in a car driven by 72-year-old Nancy Morris who was not reported hurt. The driver of the other car, 20-year-old Jayden Welcher of Eagleville, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon as the car driven by Morris was Northbound on 230th avenue, turned east onto Route KK, and was hit from behind by Welcher. The vehicle operated by Morris went into a ditch. The other car came to a controlled stop on the road.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as moderate. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.

Related