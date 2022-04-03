MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of April 4th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 4 – 10

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access to the interchange will be restricted. Learn more at modot.org/andrew-county-us-route-59-bridge-over-Interstate-29-rehabilitation (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route M – Pothole patching, April 6 – 8

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, April 4 – 8

Route 111 – Roadside work from Charles Street to Depot Road, April 4 – 8

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue), through May 2. Detour over I-29 and U.S. Route 36. (Contractor: PCI Roads)

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound only from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-229 – Bridge maintenance southbound over Atchison Street, April 4 – 7

Old North SW – Roadside work from Route 116 to 66 SW, April 4 – 8

Route 116 – Roadside work from Route HH to Fenton Road, April 6

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound only from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route A to Route 139 (Linn County), April 4 – 8

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Old Highway 36 to NE Chicago Drive, April 6

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW Barwick to NW Mill Creek Drive, April 7

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. Contractor bids for a repair project were submitted as part of MoDOT’s March 2022 construction project letting and a contract could be awarded at the April 6 meeting of the Missouri Highway & Transportation Commission.

Route JJ – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Road 280 to Road 290, April 4 – 5. This is an around-the-clock closure.

Route W – Bridge maintenance from Route D to Road 141, April 6 – 7

Chariton County

Route 129 – Shoulder work from Route 24 to Route NN, April 4 – 8

Clinton County

Route Y – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Route NN, April 4 – 8. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. There will be flaggers in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

I-35 – Pothole patching northbound from mile marker 61 to mile marker 68, April 6 – 7

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound only from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route D – Pothole patching, April 4 – 5

Route O – Sealing from Route 33 to Route 31, April 4 – 5, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be pilot cars and flaggers in place to direct motorists through the work zone.

Route J – Sealing from Route 6 to U.S. Route 36, April 6 – 7, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be pilot cars and flaggers in place to direct motorists through the work zone.

Gentry County

Routes E and H – Pothole patching, April 4 – 6

Grundy County

Routes 139, V, and NN – Pothole patching, April 4 – 8

Routes C and N – Roadside work, April 4 – 8

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)*

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Kimsey Creek Bridge near mile marker 78, south of Mound City, through April. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted. Learn more at modot.org/holt-county-i-29-bridge-deck-replacement-over-us-route-59. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

I-29 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project from westbound U.S. Route 59 to northbound I-29 through mid-April. Learn more at modot.org/andrew-county-us-route-59-bridge-over-Interstate-29-rehabilitation (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route A (Caldwell County) to Route 139, April 4 – 8

Livingston County

Route C – BRIDGE CLOSED until further notice, at the Shoal Creep Bridge, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be a part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route A (Caldwell County) to Route 139 (Linn County), April 4 – 8

U.S. Route 65 – Pothole patching from the Grundy County line to the Carroll County line, April 4 – 8

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Route W, U.S. Route 136, and U.S. Route 65. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, east of Maryville, through May 1. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Routes F, N, M, and J. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)*

Route 46 – Roadside work from Empire Road to Fairway Road, April 4

Sullivan County

Route T – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route C through mid-April. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route 5 – Shoulder work from the Putman County line to the Linn County line, April 4 – 8

Worth County

Route 46 – Roadside work from Route F to Deerwood Lane, April 5

