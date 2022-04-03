Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 3 individuals on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a Marceline resident was arrested early Saturday.

Forty-eight-year-old Chad Schick was accused of felony driving while intoxicated/persistent offender and driving while revoked.

A Cameron resident, the 44-year-old Amanda Miller, was arrested late Saturday night in Livingston County and accused of driving while intoxicated/prior offender, speeding 103 miles an hour in a 65 zone, and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

A Kirksville resident, 20-year old Kaylee Sharp, was arrested Saturday night in Putnam County and accused of possessing ten grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

