Cameron woman injured in crash on Interstate 35

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Cameron resident was hurt when the car she was a passenger in was hit by another car on Interstate 35 north of Kearney.

Thirty-year-old Brooke Saltz of Cameron was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year old Randy Saltz of Cameron who was not reported hurt. The driver of the other car, 33-year old Teyona Gates of Ames, Iowa was not reported injured.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 as the vehicle driven by Gates went off the right side of the interstate, returned to the road, and hit the Saltz vehicle which went off the right side of the road.

Damage was listed as extensive to the Saltz vehicle and moderate to the other car.

The patrol reported Booke Saltz as the only person not wearing a seat belt.

Related