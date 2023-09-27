Rescheduled Ranch Rodeo and Tuff Trucks competition set for October 14 and 15

September 27, 2023
Fair News Graphic V3
The North Central Missouri Fair Board is set to sponsor two grandstand events over a single October weekend.

The first event is the rescheduled ranch rodeo, scheduled for October 14th, beginning at 7 p.m. The second event is a Tuff Trucks competition, which will take place on Sunday, October 15th, starting at 1 p.m. Admission for each event is priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children aged six to 12. Entrance is complimentary for children under five years old. Pit passes for the Tuff Trucks event are priced at $15, irrespective of age.

These events aim to raise funds for the North Central Missouri Fair Board.

For further details, contact Casey Beverlin regarding the ranch rodeo at 660-358-2378 and Jimmie Shaw for Tuff Trucks at 660-635-1267.

