Rescheduled Ranch Rodeo and Tuff Trucks competition set for October 14 and 15

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Fair Board is set to sponsor two grandstand events over a single October weekend.

The first event is the rescheduled ranch rodeo, scheduled for October 14th, beginning at 7 p.m. The second event is a Tuff Trucks competition, which will take place on Sunday, October 15th, starting at 1 p.m. Admission for each event is priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children aged six to 12. Entrance is complimentary for children under five years old. Pit passes for the Tuff Trucks event are priced at $15, irrespective of age.

These events aim to raise funds for the North Central Missouri Fair Board.

For further details, contact Casey Beverlin regarding the ranch rodeo at 660-358-2378 and Jimmie Shaw for Tuff Trucks at 660-635-1267.

Related