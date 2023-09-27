Court news in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, Trenton resident Ashley Nichole Wilson was placed on probation after receiving a jail sentence for admitting to a probation violation.

Associate Circuit Court Judge Carrie Lamm Clark sentenced Wilson to a 60-day term in the county jail. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and Wilson was placed on one year of supervised probation.

Wilson is also required to follow the recommendations of Preferred Family Health Care and maintain employment. The court ordered Wilson to pay North Missouri Court Services $1,405 for delinquent probation fees. The money will be taken from a posted cash bond.

In July 2022, Wilson pleaded guilty and was placed on probation for a misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

A St. Joseph man, arrested over three years ago in Grundy County, appeared Tuesday in the Associate Circuit Court. Sean Nathanial Christophel pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of driving while his license was revoked or suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Christophel was fined a total of $249 and is required to pay court costs.

