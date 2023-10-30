Refresco to expand in Joplin, investing $30.5 million and creating 40 new jobs

Refresco, a nationwide beverage bottling manufacturer, announced today that it will expand its Joplin location, investing $30.5 million and creating 40 jobs. The company’s expansion includes the addition of a new production line to increase capacity at its distribution center.

“We’re pleased to see a leading manufacturer like Refresco investing and creating jobs in Joplin,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our state’s low costs, skilled workforce, and commitment to infrastructure are producing results, including in our southwest region. We look forward to this company’s continued success in Joplin and the benefits it will provide for Missourians in the area.”

Refresco’s production covers more than 70 manufacturing sites in Europe, Australia, and North America, providing customers with close proximity and reliable service. The company’s global supply chain expertise and innovation offers an almost unlimited variety of soft drinks, fruit juices, and other bottled beverages.

New jobs added as part of Refresco’s expansion in Joplin will pay an average wage well above the county average.

“Refresco’s growth in Joplin is creating opportunities that are helping Missourians prosper,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “This company’s decision to expand its existing location demonstrates our state’s ability to provide what businesses need to thrive. We appreciate all our partners who supported this project and helped bring additional investment and jobs to southwest Missouri.”

For this expansion, Refresco will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

Refresco is a global independent beverage solutions provider for retailers and Global, National and Emerging (GNE) brands in Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers services as a go-between for branded beverage companies and their retailers or contract manufacturers. Bottled beverage products produced by the company include energy drinks, water, sports drinks, carbonated soft drinks, juices, and more.

To learn more about Refresco, visit the Refresco website.