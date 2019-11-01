Real estate and personal property tax bills for Grundy County residents are “In the Mail”

Grundy County Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris reports real estate and personal property tax bills went out in Friday’s mail.

Tax payments must be received in person at the Collector-Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton, put in the dropbox for after-hour payments on the north side of the courthouse, or postmarked by December 31st.

Property owners and residents who do not receive a tax bill by November 15th are asked to contact the Assessor’s Office at 359-4040 extension 2 to see if an assessment form is on file.

Harris says failure to receive a notice does not relieve a taxpayer of any tax liability as provided by Missouri State Statute.

Questions regarding tax bills can be directed to the Collector-Treasurer’s Office at 359-4040 extension 3.

