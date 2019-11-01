Real estate and personal property tax bills for Grundy County residents are “In the Mail”

Local News November 1, 2019 KTTN News
House and car made of money

Grundy County Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris reports real estate and personal property tax bills went out in Friday’s mail.

Tax payments must be received in person at the Collector-Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton, put in the dropbox for after-hour payments on the north side of the courthouse, or postmarked by December 31st.

Property owners and residents who do not receive a tax bill by November 15th are asked to contact the Assessor’s Office at 359-4040 extension 2 to see if an assessment form is on file.

Harris says failure to receive a notice does not relieve a taxpayer of any tax liability as provided by Missouri State Statute.

Questions regarding tax bills can be directed to the Collector-Treasurer’s Office at 359-4040 extension 3.

