No injuries reported in Livingston County school bus crash

Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Raney reports no one was injured when a school bus overturned in Livingston County Friday morning.

Forty-one-year-old Burnam Schneiderheinze of Trenton drove the Southwest Livingston County School bus north on Route D before it ran off the right side about half of a mile south of Highway 36. The driver over-corrected, which caused the bus to come back to the road and skid off the west side. The back of the bus struck a culvert before overturning onto its driver’s side with moderate damage.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports no children were on board the bus at the time of the accident, and the southbound lane road was closed for about two hours.

