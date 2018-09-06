Rainfall improves soil moisture, does little to improve crops

Rainfall over the past several days has improved the soil moisture content in Grundy County, yet has done little to improve crops.

This week’s report, released by the Grundy County Farm Service Agency, shows topsoil moisture at 25 percent short with the balance being adequate which is quite an improvement from last weeks’ report when 60 percent was either very short or short.

Subsoil moisture continues to struggle with only slight improvement noted in the numbers. This week, subsoil moisture is 25 percent very short, 45 percent short, and 30 percent adequate. Each is five or ten points better than last week on subsoil moisture.

The Grundy County report shows corn as 20 percent poor or very poor, 35 percent fair, and 45 percent good. Soybeans are rated at 10 percent poor, 45 percent fair, and another 45 percent good. Each of the crop conditions figures in unchanged from last week.

Pastures are 20 percent poor or very poor, 50 percent fair, and 30 percent good. Stock water supplies are 60 percent very short or short with the balance adequate.