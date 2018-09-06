GRM Networks announces second quarter grant recipients

GRM Networks has announced its Second Quarter Community Improvement Grant Program recipients.

The Wilson-Axline American Legion Post Number 216 of Bethany received $500 to purchase items needed for remodeling the Legion Hall bathrooms.

The Graceland University Sustainability Program of Lamoni, Iowa received $500 to help start a bike share program in Lamoni.

The Lamoni Farmers Market was awarded $250 to purchase marketing materials needed to promote the farmers market.

GRM Networks reports that it has awarded 256 grants to community organizations in its serving territory since 1999. Applications for the grant program can be found on the GRM website or can be picked up at a GRM Networks business office. The deadline to submit applications for third quarter grants is September 30th.

Questions should be directed to the Marketing Department at 660-748-2117 or by emailing [email protected].