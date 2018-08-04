Programs on the effect of drought on pastures to be held in August

The University of Missouri Extension will hold programs in the area later this month about the effects of drought on pastures.

One program will address controlling pasture weeds, the nutritional value of weeds, and strategies for getting the most from grasslands during a drought. This program will be held at the Green City City Hall on the evening of August 22nd at 6 o’clock. The program will include a free meal sponsored by the Sullivan County Soil and Water Conservation District. Call the Sullivan County Extension Center at 660-265-4541 to register.

The other program will address feed alternatives to survive a drought as well as bull selection for longevity in the herd. The program will be held at the University of Missouri Forage Systems Research Center east of Linneus the evening of August 30th at 6 o’clock.

Contact the Linn County Extension Office at 660-895-5123 or at [email protected] for more information.

