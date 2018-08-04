Two from Brookfield killed in Highway 5 crash north of Marceline

Two individuals died and three others sustained injuries when a van and a heavy truck collided three miles north of Marceline Friday morning.

The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Dennis Allen of Brookfield drove the van south on Missouri 5 when the vehicle crossed the center line. The van struck the driver’s side of the northbound heavy truck, driven by 39-year-old Pablo Moore-Aguilar of Kansas City, Kansas, before colliding with the truck’s trailer.

The Patrol reports the Linn County Coroner pronounced Dennis Allen dead at the scene. An ambulance transported van passenger, 38-year-old Wendy Allen of Brookfield, to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield where she was pronounced dead. Two other passengers in the van, eight-year-old Connor Allen and nine-year-old Justus Allen, both of Brookfield, as well as Moore-Aguilar, were also transported to the Pershing Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Dennis and Wendy Allen did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while the others involved in the accident did.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation as well as Marceline First Responders, Police, and Fire Departments assisted the Patrol. This is the first fatality accident in Linn County investigated by the Patrol this year.

