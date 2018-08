The staff of Crowder State Park west of Trenton will present facts about owls found in Missouri during a free program later this month.

Owl Prowl will be held at the park’s campground amphitheater the night of August 18th from 8:30 to 9:30. The program will include a short hike to see and hear owls in the park. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, wear closed-toed shoes, and use insect repellent.

Call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473 for more information.

