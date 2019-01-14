Professionals and Leaders Uniting Grundy County to offer training

Professionals and Leaders Uniting Grundy County, known by the acronym PLUG, began as a grassroots-networking group to encourage and support young professionals in the area. Over the past year, PLUG has evolved into a local group working to improve the business and residential community culture with the intention of making Grundy County “an appealing place to live and do business”.

Membership represents various components of the community including education, business, law enforcement, and emergency response, and local government.

This year, PLUG is taking the lead in bringing back leadership training for adults and youth living or working in Grundy County. Training is based on current leadership courses but have been modified to focus on Grundy County. That’s to done through the session focusing on government, education, health care, business, social services, and natural resources.

Participants will have six afternoon or evening classes plus two-weekend seminars, including one overnight. Sessions on personal challenges, teambuilding, and service projects are part of the leadership development.

Sponsors are sought to keep the tuition for participants to a minimal cost. Donations and pledges can be made to Professionals and Leaders Uniting GrundyCounty which has a 501C3 tax deductible designation.

Members of the Leadership Grundy County Planning Committee can be contacted for more information. They include Meredith Berry of the M-U extension; Jackie Soptic of Green Hills Regional Planning Commission; Seth Cox of the Grundy county sheriff’s department; Jeb Walker of the Trenton Police Department; Micah Landes of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance and Jessica Tabbert of North Central Missouri College.