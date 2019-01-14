Speaker announced for Chamber of Commerce luncheon

A speaker has been announced the Trenton area chamber of commerce luncheon later this month.

On January 30th, the Chamber members and others will hear from John Bennett, transition case manager of St. Joseph Adult Education and Literacy Center.

The luncheon on January 30th is at 12 noon at the KCP&L community room in Trenton. The lunch will be catered by Washington Street Food and Drink of Trenton.

Reservations are requested by January 25th. The cost is $10.00 for chamber members $11.00 for non-members.