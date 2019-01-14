Grundy County Sheriff reports two arrests

Two separate arrests are in today’s report from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

A resident of Belton, 47-year-old Janette Kay Raymo, has been accused of alleged failure to return a rented U-Haul trailer to T and L Auto Supply as of November 6th. The charge is listed as stealing involving leased or rented property.

Authorities say there’s a written agreement between the defendant and the business. The charge is a felony since officials say the value is more than $750. Bond was set at $5000 cash. Janette Raymo was arrested in Jackson County and is to appear January 22nd in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

An Osgood resident, 33-year-old Derek Wayne Brown, is facing a felony charge of non-support involving two minor children during portions of 2016 and 2017.

Brown is accused of being in the arrears by $9,698 as of April 30th of 2017. Brown was arrested this morning and posted a bond of $5,000. He’s to be in Associate Division of circuit court January 22nd.