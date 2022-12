WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council on December 12th approved increasing water rates. Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain reports the rates will increase by 24%. A date has not yet been set on when the rates will increase.

The city is purchasing a supervisory control and data acquisition system to install at the Lineville regulator station. The council approved Superintendent Greg Goodknight’s decision on which company to go with on the purchase. He was waiting on another bid.

