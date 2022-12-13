Chillicothe’s Brenda Kerr appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Brenda Kerr, of Chillicothe, has been appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee.

Kerr and her husband, David, live and work on the family farm. David, his brother, and their two sons, Charles and Aaron, together farm about 3,000 acres of row crops. They also have a daughter, Rebecca. All three of their children have served as MOFB ambassadors, a scholar, and a leadership program sponsored by P&E Programs.

Although Kerr helps on the farm, she also teaches. She taught at Bishop Hogan School from 1996-2005, then at Livingston County R-III school from 2005-2019. She now teaches music once a week and also does bookkeeping at the Livingston County school two days a week. Kerr has attended the National Ag in the Classroom conference three times and has served as a co-presenter at the MOFB Ag in the Classroom conference. She currently serves as Livingston County Farm Bureau secretary, is on the county’s Extension Council, and also is the finance secretary and church organist at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

The Kerrs were the Livingston County Extension Farm Family in 2007. She was MASWCD Educator of the Year in 2016 and District 1 VFW Teacher of the Year in 2018. She has received several other awards.

Kerr’s appointment to the P&E committee was made at Missouri Farm Bureau’s annual meeting on December 5 at the Lake of the Ozarks. She represents District 2 in the northeast area of the state. As a member of the 10-person committee, she will help develop, implement and evaluate projects and programs that promote agriculture.

Related