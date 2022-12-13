Laredo R-7 Board of Education approves school audit

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education on December 12th approved the 2021-2022 school audit and the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan for 2022 to 2027.

It was announced the candidate filing period for the April 4th Municipal Election started December 6th at 8 o’clock and will end December 27th at 4 pm. The school office will close on December 16th at 1 pm and reopen on January 3rd at 8 am. The office will also be closed for inclement weather. The office will be open on the last day of candidate filing, December 27th, from 3 to 4 pm.

Terms up for reelection are Casey Bowe, Sarah Lowrey, and Jason Meeker. The terms are for three years.

The Laredo Spelling Bee will be on January 17th at 2 pm.

The board entered into an executive session for legal matters, personnel, student information, personnel records, and confidential records.

