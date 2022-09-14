Princeton Board of Education receive update on relocation of ball fields

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education received an update on September 12th on the relocation of the ball fields.

The Federal Land, Water, and Conservation Fund Grant administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded more than $300,000 to the project.

Construction started this week on the concession stand and restrooms. It is anticipated LED lights will be installed this fall. Fencing materials are scheduled to be delivered by late October.

At this time, there is no set date for the completion of the project. It was noted multiple factors play a role in the construction process, such as weather, supply availability, labor and volunteers, and money.

The board reviewed a draft proposal for Princeton R-5 to participate in the Career Ladder Program. The program supports salary supplements for teaching staff to provide compensation for additional responsibilities and voluntary efforts that are not already compensated.

It is a matching fund program. Up to 60% of the additional salary supplement would come from state grant funds. The remaining amount would come from local revenue sources and would include not less than 40% and any related benefit costs. The grant is subject to appropriation on an annual basis.

Administrators will meet with employees at staff meetings on September 19th. A survey will be conducted to evaluate interest in the program.

There were no announcements from a closed session for legal actions, real estate, employees, and records.