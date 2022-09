Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets.

Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street.

Mayor Dana Urton appointed residents Ricky Shepherd and Chelsea Gingerich to the Park Board.

Urton discussed looking for a code enforcement officer and the city’s property on north Elm.