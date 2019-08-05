Platte County Livestock Boosters receive grant

The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation recently granted $12,000 to the Platte County Livestock Boosters to assist with wash rack renovations at the fairgrounds.

The boosters project of overhauling and replacing the washing facilities at the Platte County Fairgrounds will include four gated bays for small animals and an extension with cover to the existing concrete slab to make it suitable for cattle and horses. Additionally, a new drainage system was installed.

The updated facilities will provide an operational and safe environment that benefits the rural community, the local vocational ag programs, and the countywide 4-H clubs. In fact, the educational benefits began immediately as members of Platte County 4-H welding club worked with donated metal to build bleachers.

“The fairgrounds has the ability to host multiple agriculture events throughout the year but with the lack of adequate facilities, it has limited the events and exposure to the general public in the community to exploring and supporting the rural lifestyle. The new improvements will be great additions and will be utilized right away during the three-day livestock show in July. We are thankful to be allowed to renovate the facilities and this would not be possible without the support of the fair board, our volunteers and the grant from Farm Credit Services. This improvement is injecting life into our long term goals of involving more rural community residents and youth into agricultural learning opportunities”. Ruth Nelson, President of the Platte County Livestock Boosters Club, said.

The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation represent the cooperative’s long-term commitment to a thriving and prosperous agricultural industry and our rural communities. The Foundation focuses on targeted, long-term investments.

“FCS Financial is supportive of rural community projects that have the potential to increase youth participation in agriculture,” says David Janish, FCS Financial CEO. “The renovated wash rack area is a long-term improvement to the fairgrounds that will have a positive impact on the ag industry and economy.”

Additional information and an application are available at www.myfcsfinancial.com. Choose “Special Programs” under the “About Us” tab or email marketing@myfcsfinancial.com.