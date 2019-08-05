North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center to host “Movie on Main Street”

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center of Trenton will hold Movie on Main next week to benefit the center.

The Citizens Bank and Trust will sponsor the showing of The Secret Life of Pets at Five Points in Trenton the night of August 9, 2019. Dollar Dog will be at the gazebo at Sesquicentennial Park from 7:15 to 8 o’clock.

Admission will open for the movie at 8:15, and the film will start at dusk. Popcorn and root beer floats will be available for purchase.

Those attending the Movie on Main Street event are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Questions about the event August 9th should be directed to the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center at 660-359-2874.