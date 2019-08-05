Audio: Full day of “Back to School” events scheduled for Tuesday in Trenton

Multiple locations will be the sites on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, when Bright Futures Trenton presents various back to school-related events.

Locations will include the Trenton High School, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, Trenton Cinema, Moberly Park, and Trenton Family Aquatics Center. The full day of events represents the work of several churches, businesses, organizations, and many volunteers.

With a review of the scheduled activities, here’s Abby Oberman of the Grundy County Health Department.

Updates on the back to school activities can be found on the Bright Futures Trenton Facebook page.