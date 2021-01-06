Planned water outage for a portion of Trenton set for Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities announces a planned water service interruption and boil advisory for part of Trenton on January 7th due to the tying in of a new water main.

Water service is expected to be off from 8 o’clock until noon for Main Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, East Crowder Road from Main Street to Lulu Street, Mable Street from East Crowder to 18th, and 17th from Main to Mable.

The boil advisory will be in effect from 8 o’clock on the morning of January 7th until 2 o’clock on the afternoon of January 8th.

