Department of Conservation reports 14,555 deer taken during alternative-methods portion

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 14,555 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 26 – Jan. 5. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 318 deer harvested, Callaway with 317, and Osage with 298.

The harvest total for 2020’s alternative-methods portion was 12,024.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit this LINK.

The archery deer and turkey season run through January 15.

Related