Pickup and dump truck collide on Route EE north of New Hampton,

Two trucks collided on Monday afternoon near New Hampton injuring one of the drivers. One of the trucks also caught fire.

Seventy-nine-year-old Gary Stevens of New Hampton was taken by an ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries. The other driver, 22-year-old Briacin Gebhards of Tarkio, wasn’t hurt.

Stevens was driving a 1975 Chevrolet dump truck southbound and Gebhards was driving a pickup northbound on Route EE one mile north of New Hampton. The dump truck went off the west side of the road and returned to the road where it crossed the center line. The impact occurred as the front driver’s side of the dump truck hit the driver’s side of the unit towed by the pickup. Steven’s dump truck went off the east side of the road and overturned onto its driver’s side in the ditch, caught fire, and became fully engulfed. Gebhard’s towed unit separated from the pickup, went off the east side of the road and overturned onto the passenger side.

The dump truck was demolished and the pickup received moderate damage. Neither driver was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.