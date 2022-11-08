Voters in the Green Hills Region will decide on these local issues and offices today

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There are a handful of local races and issues to be voted upon today in the Green Hills counties. Polls are open until 7 o’clock tonight. For Grundy county, there’s no change in the eight polling locations.

Six Republican candidates filed for individual offices in Grundy county. Five are incumbents with one, Courtney Campbell, seeking her first term as county clerk.

Adria Moore, the public administrator appointed by the Governor, is seeking to fill the final two years of the term. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray is on the ballot for re-election. He does have an opponent as Non-Partisan candidate Kevin Ireland filed as a declared write-in candidate. That’s the only contested race in Grundy County.

Seeking re-election are Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson, and the Circuit Clerk and Ex Officio Recorder of Deeds Becky Stanturf. Kelly Puckett, who’s been Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney since appointed by the Governor filed for a four-year term.

There are ballot issues today, one affects Grundy County and another one is at Galt. Voters are being asked whether to make the prosecuting attorney, a full-time position for Grundy county. It’s been part-time. Voters at Galt decide whether to issue revenue bonds of 3.5 million dollars to extend and improve the water and sewer system.

While 17 remain to come in, Grundy County’s absentee ballot count has climbed to 393 – similar to 391 cast in the 2018 mid-term elections, however, it’s far fewer than 986 absentees in the last November election, which was 2020 and included voting for President. On Monday, the Grundy county clerk’s office processed 65 absentees.

Among local issues in other counties, Daviess County voters decide on whether to make the prosecuting attorney position a full-time office. Sullivan County voters decide on a proposed 50-cents (on $100 of assessed valuation) road and bridge levy. Putnam County is voting on whether the ambulance district shall be required to reduce the property tax levy by an amount equal to 50 percent of the previous year’s sales tax revenue by imposing a sales tax of up to one-half of one percent. Voters within the Golden Age Nursing Home District of Caldwell County will decide on a proposed increase in the annual property tax levy. It would be nearly a 20-cent increase on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation (going from .1072 to .3056)

Voters across the state decide four constitutional amendments (1, 3, 4, 5) and whether to have a Constitutional Convention.

Races for county offices elsewhere in the Green Hills area are in Putnam, Sullivan, and Linn counties.

Seeking Presiding Commissioner in Putnam County are Republican Robert Munden and Independent Tony Sims. Candidates for Sullivan County Clerk are Republican Rachael Hall and Democrat Jackie Morris. Races in Linn County are for Presiding Commissioner between Republican Dick King and Democrat Lonnie Trentham. Candidates for Prosecuting Attorney are Republican Tracy Carlson and Democrat Shiante McMahon. No one filed for the prosecutor’s office on the ballots in Sullivan and Putnam counties.

There are races today for district offices in this part of north Missouri. These include for 12th District State Senator in multiple counties between Republican Rusty Black and Democrat Michael Baumli. Candidates for seats in the Missouri House of Representatives include Mazzie Boyd and Lois Pontius for the 2nd District counties of Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, and Worth.

Republican Danny Busick is unopposed as 3rd district representative in the counties of Mercer, Sullivan, Putnam, and part of Adair county. Candidates for 7th District State Representative in Carroll, Linn, Livingston, and part of Ray county are Republican Peggy McGaugh (muh-GAW) and Democrat Joshua Vance.

Across northern Missouri, voters decide the contest for 6th District Congressman.

Candidates are Republican Sam Graves, Democrat Henry Martin, and Libertarian Edward (Andy) Maidment. Voting statewide will choose the next U.S. Senator and the State Auditor.

The polls will close tonight at 7 pm and John Anthony on KTTN FM will have election coverage on the local races and issues tonight. We also expect to have periodic reports tonight from the Missourinet and Fox radio news.