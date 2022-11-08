Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Ceremony to be held Thursday, November 17 in Chillicothe

The 8th Annual Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6 pm, at Silver Moon Plaza.

Ornaments will be placed on the tree before the event and all names will be read aloud at the ceremony. If you would like your loved one memorialized on this year’s tree, call Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071 or email [email protected] for more information.

Ornaments are sold on the Eventbrite website or by contacting Main Street Chillicothe. The cost is $10 for one ornament or $25 for 3 ornaments.